5. With a year of experience now, do you think teams will do anything different because of the Ratings Percentage Index system that decides playoff seeding?
LLOYD: I honestly don’t know if much will change in terms of scheduling this year because scheduling is going to be so unique anyway. If it was a normal year, I think teams might have looked at trying to stack their schedules more and out-of-state games might be evaluated differently. With this year being what it is, however, I think teams are going to focus on the games and let the RPI rankings take care of themselves.
DICKSON: I think every coach’s approach to the season changed dramatically when the rating system was introduced. Everybody gets into the playoffs. You would like to get a nice seed but it’s more important to be trending up when the playoffs start. The scheduling is a mess this year for some teams because of COVID-19, so I think the coaches will really just focus on winning games and finishing strong. We saw the No. 12 and No. 10 seed play for the 5A title last year and American Fork, the No. 7 seed in Class 6A, made it to the championship game. The RPI only gives them the matchups. The focus is always on winning the next game and most coaches don’t spend a whole lot of time worrying about RPI.