5. Last week we asked who would be the leading scorer for the BYU men’s basketball team in 2020-21. This week, we get macro: Who will lead the Cougars in 3-pointers?
LLOYD: Of the BYU players who are returning, Alex Barcello had by far the most triples in 2019-20 as he knocked down 53 compared to 34 by Connor Harding and seven each for Trevin Knell and Kolby Lee. The question is will one of the newcomers be able to surpass Barcello. Don’t be surprised if UVU transfer Wyatt Lowell is in that mix, as he made 41 3-pointers as a freshman at UVU in 2018-19. Other players like Brandon Averette, Spencer Johnson and Jesse Wade could also turn out to be consistent long-bomb specialists but I’m still going to go with Barcello. I think he has the best knowledge of the offense and with Averette taking some of the point guard duties, I think he’ll get a lot of opportunities.
DICKSON: Last year’s 3-point leaders — Jake Toolson, TJ Haws and Alex Barcello — made 85, 59 and 53 triples, respectively. I don’t see any single player getting to 85 this season, but I could definitely see three or four players nearing the 50 mark. It will also be interesting to follow the team’s 3-point shooting percentage. Last year the Cougars led the country at 42 percent. If this team makes anywhere near 40 percent, that would be a win. I’m going to say Barcello has the most 3-pointers this season,followed by Averette and Connor Harding.