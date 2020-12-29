Everyone in Utah volleyball circles knows that Utah Valley has some of the top talent in the sport year-in and year-out and 2020 was no exception.
The pandemic resulted in the title games being played at Hillcrest High in Midvale instead of at the UCCU Center in Orem but they still showcased impressive performance by area teams.
Lone Peak surged back to the top of the 6A ranks by defeating Copper Hills, 3-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23). It was the fourth title in five years for the Knights.
The 5A final featured the defending champs from Mountain View taking on Timpview and needed five sets to determine who would emerge victorious. In the end, the Thunderbirds made the plays down the stretch to get the 3-2 (25-19, 25-27, 25-20, 23-25, 15-8) victory.