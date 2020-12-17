5. What was the biggest surprise to you about the way the BYU men’s basketball team beat rival Utah last week?
LLOYD: I was extremely impressed with how the Cougars stepped up offensively when senior guard Alex Barcello wasn’t able to pour in the points. Barcello had only scored fewer than 19 points once previously this season and that was when he tallied just eight in a blowout loss to USC. Against the Utes, he only had five points — and the Cougars won going away. That was because Connor Harding, Spencer Johnson and Richard Harward picked up the slack, tallying 17, 16 and 15 points respectively. Barcello was actually tied for seventh in scoring for BYU in the game but he didn’t need to score a lot for the Cougars to win. That’s something this team has to continue to develop because there will be games where Barcello will battle a good defender or not be making his shots or have foul trouble. It will be on the shoulders of the rest of the team to get the victory and they already showed it is possible.
DICKSON: We’ve been hearing all summer and fall about BYU’s depth but the effect has been a little hit and miss at the start of the season. One of the biggest challenges for Mark Pope and his coaches is figuring out the right rotations. And they just can’t stick with the same rotation every game. Different matchups call for different lineups. What surprised me in the Utah game was how well Pope and his staff made those decisions. The bench was fantastic and it was obviously the right decision to start Kolby Lee. It’s going to be a delicate balance getting the right guys into the game at the right time and the Cougars were just about perfect against the Utes.