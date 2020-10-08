5. The BYU women’s basketball team learned its WCC schedule on Wednesday. Can the Cougars overcome Gonzaga to win the league title?
DICKSON: The league is loaded this year and could be even better if a few grad transfers get passes to play immediately. The ‘Zags will be really good again. Portland won the WCC Tourney and returns a lot of firepower. Pacific has some really talented scorers, San Diego can lock you down defensively and Saint Mary’s is a team that can beat you from the perimeter. The challenge is real for Jeff Judkins and his team. But this might be the deepest and most talented team Judkins has ever coached in Provo. With team leader Shaylee Gonzales back in the saddle, the Cougars will be very good in 2020-21. Remember, when Gonzalez was a freshman BYU beat the ‘Zags three times.
LLOYD: I don’t have any doubt that BYU has the pieces to be league champs once again but the biggest area of concern is whether this squad has the mental fortitude to overcome all the challenges that will come during the year. Having Shaylee Gonzalez back from injury and Paisley Johnson Harding in the backcourt will make a big difference, but I also expect newcomer Lauren Gustin to buoy up the Cougar toughness level. She was a workhorse in high school at Salem Hills and I’m certain she will bring the same type of drive to BYU. But the West Coast Conference should have a lot of good teams this year, which means there will be plenty of obstacles for the Cougars to surmount to get to the top.