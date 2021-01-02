Big-name college football programs like Alabama, LSU and Ohio State frequently have to deal with players getting lured by the possibilities of starring in the NFL and leaving early.
BYU, on the other hand, has frequently had a tough time even having very many players get drafted (none were selected in 2020).
That doesn’t appear to be the case this season, however, as the Cougars had three juniors declare for the NFL draft on or before Jan. 1, 2021: offensive lineman Brady Christensen, wide receiver Dax Milne and quarterback Zach Wilson.
That could be a good indication of an improvement in talent development in Provo, something that would likely pay dividends for weeks and months to come.