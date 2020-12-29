Even in a year as unique as 2020, taking down the traditional wrestling powerhouses wasn't in the cards.
For the eighth time in nine years, no one could stop the Pleasant Grove title train as the Vikings crushed the 6A competition. The margin of victory for Pleasant Grove was 83 points with two Vikings (Oakley Ridge and Jake Richardson) winning individual titles.
There was more drama in the 5A ranks as Wasatch and Payson once again dueled for the top spot. It took until late in the finals to determine which squad would have enough and it turned out to be the Wasps.
Wasatch edged the Lions, 243.5 to 234, to get the school's 24th state championship.