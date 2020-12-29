The COVID-19 situation forced the state cross country meet to leave its customary home of Sugarhouse Park in Sugarhouse. The 5A and 6A competition ended up taking place at Soldier Hollow in Heber Valley, while the other classifications competed in Cedar City.
Three Utah Valley teams raced their way to state titles as the Lone Peak and Springville girls teams as well as the Skyridge boys team ended up winning their respective classifications.
The Timpanogos boys team ended up just short of making it a clean sweep but — in part hurt by some health issues — ended up second in the Class 5A boys competition behind Farmington.