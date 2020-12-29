Top runners compete at state cross country meet - 6A boys 07
Skyridge’s Seth Wallgren crosses the finish line in fourth place with a time of 16:55.2 during the 6A boys race of the UHSAA State Cross Country Championships held at Soldier Hollow in Midway on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

The COVID-19 situation forced the state cross country meet to leave its customary home of Sugarhouse Park in Sugarhouse. The 5A and 6A competition ended up taking place at Soldier Hollow in Heber Valley, while the other classifications competed in Cedar City.

Three Utah Valley teams raced their way to state titles as the Lone Peak and Springville girls teams as well as the Skyridge boys team ended up winning their respective classifications.

The Timpanogos boys team ended up just short of making it a clean sweep but — in part hurt by some health issues — ended up second in the Class 5A boys competition behind Farmington.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

