BYU football at Boise State 27

BYU players celebrate after the Cougar game against Boise State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

In years past, BYU has had some disheartening road performances. In 2020, the Cougars proved to be ready for most of the challenges, even when outside the friendly confines of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU ended their losing streak when playing Boise State in Boise and did so in emphatic fashion, manhandling the Broncos, 51-17.

The Cougars also put on a clinic in the first game of the season when they went east to battle Navy, a team that has usually been pretty good. BYU dismantled the Midshipmen, 55-3, to set the tone for the season.

