Herald review: "Creative meals with artisanal flair are Communal’s specialty. Its dinner menu is more overtly forward-thinking than what you’ll find elsewhere in Utah County. This flair (and the price) gets pared down for Communal’s lunch menu. There are still flourishes, mind you, but not to the same degree: first and second courses — Communal’s serving style at dinnertime — are swapped for appetizers, entrees and sides."
Location: 102 N. University Ave., Provo
Yelp review: "Communal makes me feel like I'm the city! Not only is the ambience and vibe incredible, so is the food. We go here often with a small work group since they have wine and it never fails to impress. Last time, they were extra accommodating and provided a birthday candle and dessert for someone in our group as well as a customized menu for someone with an extreme allergy to eggs so she knew exactly what she could eat." -- McCall B.