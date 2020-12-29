It was another memorable day in the pool for local swimmers on Feb. 15 when the 5A and 6A state meets descended on the Richards Building at BYU.
It was an opportunity for the Timpview girls team to finally get over the top and end up with the highest spot on the podium. The Thunderbirds had been close in previous years but this was their time to shine as they crushed the 5A competition on their way to a 56-point win.
American Fork and Lone Peak continued to have far too much depth and talent for the rest of Class 6A as the Cavemen girls team and the Knight boys team each get state titles. It was the fourth straight boys title for Lone Peak and the third girls title for American Fork.