Herald review highlight: "For those who haven’t made their way to Taste before, my first comment would be to go, whether for a scheduled event or just for a drop-by. The venue offers high-quality chocolates, foods and specialty items, many of which are created right in downtown Provo. Items are sourced locally and from across the globe to ensure the best ingredients which has led to high international acclaim for the venue, evidence of its desire to 'make chocolate that showcases the complexity and depth of flavor that the world’s finest cacao has to offer.' "
Location: 117 N. University Ave., Provo
Yelp review: "We came to Taste for a fun post-Valentine date: afternoon tea. They had a great selection of fun drinks and teas to choose from and then a three-tiered tray of delicious sandwiches, scones and treats to share. It was a delightful experience and such a fun way to celebrate! We will definitely go again." -- Jessica S.