One of the more surreal times during the 2020 season was the week before Thanksgiving. BYU didn’t have a game scheduled but had publicly stated it would love to add another contest.
Word leaked out from Washington that there had been discussions about the Cougars competing against the Huskies. Exactly how everything went down, however, was more murky.
There were claims that BYU didn’t want to face Washington, while others said the Cougars just wanted a guarantee that the game would be played — something the Huskies couldn’t do because of Pac-12 rules.
In the end, it became a moot point. Washington ended up playing Utah that week and BYU proved it would take on unique challenges by accepting the game at Coastal Carolina.