The 5A and 6A state girls tennis meets at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City featured wins by a traditional power and by an up-and-coming squad.
Timpview is no stranger to girls tennis success, having won in 5A in 2018 and 2019. The 2020 competition followed the same script as the Thunderbirds blasted past everyone, winning titles in three of the five categories.
The results in the 6A battle were a little more unexpected, however, as Skyridge took home the first 6A title in school history. The Falcons were able to hold off Region 4-rival Lone Peak and had two girls win singles titles.