As mentioned, the rebuilding and improvement of North Park was really was the fulfillment of a commitment to the community. Though it took several years longer than anticipated, not only was the area once again opened to the public, but more carefully adapted to residents of all ages. Amenities such as ample green space and walking paths from the original North Park were kept in plans for the renovated area, while improvements including pavilions, play areas and a splash pad made the area the family-friendly destination that it is today.
“Residents love it and we hear great things from those who use it,” Aylett said. “It really is kind of a showcase park for us, one that we’re really proud of. I think it’s been a great asset and addition to our community.”