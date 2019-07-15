Not only does Patriot Park allow for a variety of baseball and softball programs, its six ballparks, playground and even common areas all offer tribute to the same patriotic theme.
Each ballpark is named after a branch of the military, including a nod to first responders while the complex itself is in the shape of an oversized baseball bat, with bat-shaped light posts, baseball-themed playground equipment (think catcher’s mask, mitt, bat and balls) and even a veterans monument at the entry to honor those who have served in the military.