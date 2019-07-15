Though the ball fields are definitely a large draw for Patriot Park, the unique playground area is probably one of the best features that caters to a need for community members of all ages.
“You can tell when you come out to Patriot Park, the whole idea of creating a playground is because when people come out to baseball games and their kids are playing, there is nothing for the other kids to do,” Johnson said. “We wanted to create a park kids could play at while their siblings were out playing baseball. We wanted to create something fun and whimsical and went with the baseball theme, including an oversized baseball mitt and catcher’s mask.”
A sea of completely round, giant baseballs embedded into a soft turf also add to the allure of the park, with a variety of slides, climbing equipment and even astroturf to give the feel of being in a ballpark.
Though the central location of the playground makes it great for families to access during ball games, it can be a little bit of a hike to the center of the complex for those just seeking the park, especially if they have disabilities. The trek is well worth the end reward, though!