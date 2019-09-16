The park has two pavilions, one large and one small. Next to the larger pavilion is a what is called a “festival field.” While the space is used for soccer fields, it is also used for several community events.
"The area has been host to many parties, festivals, city events and organized sports," Hickman said. "The community of Eagle Mountain has expressed their appreciation for this park in their community."
The city’s farmer’s market is currently held at the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 26. In December, the city’s Christmas Village will be hosted at the park.
Other events, like Pony Express Days, the city’s Folk Dance, the Utah South Pacific Festival and a Utah County Sheriff’s Meet & Greet also have been held at the park.