One of the most impressive features of the All-Together Playground is the fact that it stemmed from the community not only realizing a need, but acting on it to create something that benefited the entire area.
Support for the concept transformed a simple swing and slide park into a vast collection of interactive toys and playground equipment for children with all abilities to enjoy, safely surrounded by a fence to keep it contained.
Community enthusiasm drew in donations from businesses and individuals across the area, as well as support from the Fredette Family Foundation and a portion of proceeds from Brian Regan’s Utah comedy tour appearance.
But it wasn’t just the finances that enabled the park concept to come to fruition. Countless hours of service from over 4,000 individual community volunteers with supervision by playground construction professionals allowed it to be built in just under seven days with careful attention to every detail.