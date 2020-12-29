This year fans of the “Murdoch Mysteries” long-running series will not get their annual Christmas episode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show just wrapped its 14th season and due to the current situation it was unable to produce a holiday movie. Instead, so the fans will have something “Murdoch-y” this holiday, there is a special focusing on the music of the show and of the Victorian and Edwardian eras.
Detective William Murdoch, played by Yannick Bisson, hosts “A Music Lover’s Guide to Murdoch Music.” The musicians are from the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Detective Murdoch introduces each song and infuses the segment with interesting facts and some fun insight.
What would a show be without music? Music is, as Murdoch says, “integral” to a show. The intro music in the series is memorable, and the musicians bring it to life in front of the cameras. They are on set at Station 4, where Murdoch et al work. With that set as a backdrop, the music is a treat for fans of not only music, but also “Murdoch Mysteries” as scenes from the various seasons play out onscreen. The series’ composer, Robert Carli, conducts the musical ensemble in this Murdoch concert for the viewers.
The selections in this intimate concert include the "Opening Theme" from "Murdoch Mysteries," which was composed by Carli. Then there is Ravel’s "Pavane pour une infante défunte." Johannes Brahms’ "Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115-Mvt. IV" is beautifully performed. The musicians then play a suite from "Murdoch Mysteries" with bits and pieces from throughout the 14 seasons. This suite was written by Robert Carli.
Excerpt from "Mazurka No. 2" by Laura Gertrude Lemon has an interesting intro by Murdoch, who wonders how many women have written under male pseudonyms. After all, in that age women were not supposed to be creative. They were simply supposed to be good wives and mothers.
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s "Adagio Molto" and Joseph Haydn’s "String Quartet, Op. 76 No 2," “Fifths Movement IV" are also great for listening pleasure. Then Murdoch introduces "On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Op 314" by Johann Strauss II and explains that Strauss composed the music to bring light and joy to his country after suffering through some rather tough times.
Finally, Detective Murdoch ponders the direction of music and Scott Joplin’s "Maple Leaf Rag" is a hopping piece looking to the future. This piece was composed just a few years after the time of season 14.
The musicians are: Yolanda Bruno (violin), Eri Kosaka (violin), Theresa Rudolph (viola), Emmanuelle Beaulieu Bergeron (cello), Jeffrey Beecher (double bass), Eric Abramowitz (clarinet) and Sanya Eng (harp).
For a nice intimate concert hosted by Detective Murdoch, check out Acorn TV, where the special is now streaming. It’s not a Murdoch Christmas movie, but these days improvising is the key, and this concert is a great way to celebrate the holiday with William Murdoch.