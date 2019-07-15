Patriot Park in Saratoga Springs - spin
There are plenty of ways to play at Patriot Park in Saratoga Springs.

Merry-go-rounds have long been one of the most popular, and most dangerous toys on the playground, offering a fun thrill with the ever present chance to go flying off. Patriot Park in Saratoga offers three-styles of the thrill-seeking fun, including a flat, low version in the area for small children, a taller, more classic take toward the side of the main play area by the swings, and a spinning roped ring at the back of the playground where users can sit, stand or hang off at their leisure while the momentum of the initial push carries them around.

