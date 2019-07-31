The theme of Shay Park is a clear nod to the past use of the area, and of course the importance of the railroad in Utah and Utah County in particular.
“A lot of these communities were built because of the railroad,” Mike Hansen said in another interview with the Daily Herald. “At one point, you could get on a train here and go anywhere in the country.”
The Salt Lake and Western Railway once crossed directly through the area where Shay Park was constructed, with the railroad’s sloping grade being utilized as a walking path with a bridge that runs above model-railway tracks.
Much of the playground equipment is shaped like a train while the park’s name itself also honors the area’s roots: it was steam-powered Shay locomotives that were often found running along the Salt Lake and Western Railway.