Trailer: https://youtu.be/NxtCEleuCsM
IMDb: http://imdb.to/1GEjnAa
Another work of T.C. Christensen, this 15-minute film is fast and moving. “A Pioneer Miracle” tells the story of 8-year-old Belle Richards, who, after disobeying her father’s counsel, finds herself and her brother in serious danger. With divine intervention, the pair survive a terrible rockslide, imprinting on Belle a lifelong lesson of faith, prayer and the importance of obedience. “A Pioneer Miracle” is available for purchase on Amazon.com both as a digital copy and as a DVD.