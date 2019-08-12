Though most Utah County cities now have some form of watery entertainment for local summer fun, the splash pad at North Park in Spanish Fork was one of the first to be opened in the area, making the play space quite the unique amenity not only for locals, but for those from cities nearby.
Though pretty uncomplicated in construction (just a large, round concrete area featuring a variety of fountains and jets), it provides the perfect amount of fun in the sun for kids of all ages, with water works open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., approximately 10 minute breaks each hour and an hour-long break from 2-3 p.m. daily.
Aside from the wide coverage of the splash pad itself, the circular area has benches all the way around, with even more grassy or shaded areas between to throw down a blanket and keep an eye on the little ones. The proximity to the bathroom is also a big plus for the setup, and the gazebo area is adjacent on the opposite side offering something fun to do while the water shuts off.