One of the most unique features at the All-Together Playground is the wheelchair swing purchased with the funds from Brian Regan’s donation.
Local resident Mindy Gleason played an instrumental role in getting the playground project advanced and also served on the All-Together Playground committee, so the committee decided the swing be named “Presley’s Swing” after her daughter.
What makes the swing so unique is that children in wheelchairs are able to remain in their chair while still being able to swing, an adaptive piece of equipment that helps provide more opportunities for play for wheelchair-bound youth who can’t be transferred to a regular swing.