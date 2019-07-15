If local response to the park isn’t indication enough of the quality and effort put into its creation, a second witness would be the response of those who helped to create it.
“The contractors we were talking to to help design the plaques said this is one of the best baseball complexes they’ve ever seen,” Johnson said. “They’ve really been impressed with just the quality of the park.”
And they aren’t the only ones. Playworld, the national company that created the playground equipment for the uniquely-themed park, has even taken notice of the things that set it apart, and, according to the city Facebook page, consider it “one of the premier facilities made with their play structures.”
The company is actually coming out to photograph the area and use it in their marketing.
The community response has also been positive and strong, according to Johnson.
“We get nothing but great feedback from the community,” he said, noting that before the park even opened officially they had people coming in to enjoy it. “It’s been nothing but positive response. People are really finding it a fun park. It’s a unique park and one that kids enjoy and can play on. It’s a lot of fun.”