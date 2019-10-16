Can someone just take all the T’s that are added to across and put them back where the T’s were dropped in mountain?
In a sentence: I walked acrosst the street to get to school.
Can someone just take all the T’s that are added to across and put them back where the T’s were dropped in mountain?
In a sentence: I walked acrosst the street to get to school.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.