For $5, you can adopt a duck to support the local Firefighters Association. Now in its 15th year, the Adopt-A-Duck race pits plastic ducks against each other for the chance at winning the $1,000 first place prize. A $1 race is also available for kids 12 and under.
When: 2 p.m., July 24
Where: Ducks are put into the river at Main Street Bridge (near IFA) and the finish is at the cross into the catch basin, West Park River Bridge
Cost: $5 per duck or $1 for children ages 12 and under
