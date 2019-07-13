Instead of going to pet shops or breeders, try visiting your local animal shelters first when searching for your next furry friend.
You can find animals available for adoption in Utah County at the following locations (plus keep an eye out for adoptable pets of the week printed in every Daily Herald Sunday paper):
- North Utah Valley Animal Shelter: 193 N. 2000 West, Lindon
- South Utah Valley Animal Shelter: 582 W. 3000 North, Spanish Fork
- Utah Valley Animal Rescue: (385) 355-4738
- Petsmart: 20 W. University Pkwy., Orem
- Petco (hosts monthly adoption events): 85 S. State St., Orem