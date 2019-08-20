According to 2018 data, the largest age group of attendees was those 63 to 70 years old.
Age 14-18: 7%
Age 19-25: 5%
Age 36-34: 5%
Age 35-45: 12%
Age 46-54: 12%
Age 55-62: 19%
Age 63-70: 23%
Age 71-80: 15%
Age 81 and over: 2%
