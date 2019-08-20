Enduring Education: BYU Education Week celebrates 95 years 02
Buy Now

Karen Wiser, of Logan, takes notes while she and others listen to a presenter give a lecture during BYU Education Week on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo. ISAAC HALE, Daily Herald

According to 2018 data, the largest age group of attendees was those 63 to 70 years old.

Age 14-18: 7%

Age 19-25: 5%

Age 36-34: 5%

Age 35-45: 12%

Age 46-54: 12%

Age 55-62: 19%

Age 63-70: 23%

Age 71-80: 15%

Age 81 and over: 2%

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!