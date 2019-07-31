Though the Backstreet Boys are far from record-breaking when it comes to quantity of albums, strong reception has led them to a lineup of hits that quickly soared to platinum level, most notably including their third album, “Millennium,” released in May 1999, which set the record for first-week sales in the U.S. with 1.1 million copies sold.
Other accolades include the 1998 Group Album of the Year Billboard Award in 1998 for “Backstreet Boys,” which was certified Diamond in 1999 for over 10 million units sold, and Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Album Artist of the Year and Album Artist Duo/Group of the Year at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. Multiple group albums have been certified platinum, and in 2013, “A World Like This,” the group’s first album after Richardson’s return, debuted at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200, making the group the first act since Sade and the only boy band to have nine U.S. Top 10 albums.