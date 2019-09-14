Alexia Meyer

Alexia Meyer of Orem is thrown into the air during the Team Stage group dance, which aired July 20, 2015 on FOX.

Alexia Meyer of Orem competed on Season 12 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” making it to the Top 14. She even returned to her home state with the “So You Think You Can Dance Live Tour” to perform on stage at the Maverik Center.