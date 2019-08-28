The closing song to Side III of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” this has long been one of my favorite deep tracks. Johnstone’s dirty, powerful distorted lead guitar riff, and Taupin’s gritty lyrics always left me wondering just who I could call my friends down in SoHo. Seeing it live for the first time during a 1982 concert at the Salt Palace was especially memorable because of a pair of false starts as Johnstone’s guitar cut out twice during the opening segment. The third time proved to be the charm. I haven’t seen it too often live over the years — although it did make an appearance during John’s last Salt Lake performance in 2014 when he highlighted a lot of great material from “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”