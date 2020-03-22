2019-20 All Valley Team: Braxton Tanner, Sr. G/F, Maple Mountain By Jared Lloyd Daily Herald Jared Lloyd Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 22, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Maple Mountain senior Braxton Tanner (center) celebrates with his teammates after making a big 3-pointer during the season-opening game at the 2019 Utah Valley Tip-Off Classic at the UCCU Center in Orem on Nov. 26, 2019. Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald Stats: 13.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game Season highs: 28 points (12/7), 11 rebounds (2/11), 5 assists (2/11)Defining characteristics: Excellent leader, deft shooting touch, great on the boards Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Assist Game Sport Basketball Stat Mountain Maple Point Jared Lloyd Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jared Lloyd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See what people are talking about at The Community Table!