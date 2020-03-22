Maple Mountain boys basketball vs. Orem 1
Buy Now

Maple Mountain senior Braxton Tanner (center) celebrates with his teammates after making a big 3-pointer during the season-opening game at the 2019 Utah Valley Tip-Off Classic at the UCCU Center in Orem on Nov. 26, 2019.

Stats: 13.7 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game

Season highs: 28 points (12/7), 11 rebounds (2/11), 5 assists (2/11)

Defining characteristics: Excellent leader, deft shooting touch, great on the boards

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!