2019-20 All Valley Team: Kinsley Barrington, Sr. F, Timpview

Timpview forward Kinsley Barrington (42) backs down Lehi's Macie Warren (2) during a game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Timpview High School in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Stats: 19.3 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game

Season highs: 29 points (1/23), 19 rebounds (12/6), 5 assists (2/11)

Defining characteristics: Excellent interior awareness, impressive scoring ability