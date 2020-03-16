Lehi girls basketball at Timpview 11
Buy Now

Timpview forward Kinsley Barrington (42) backs down Lehi’s Macie Warren (2) during a game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and the Lehi Pioneers held Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Timpview High School in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Stats: 19.3 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 2.6 assists per game

Season highs: 29 points (1/23), 19 rebounds (12/6), 5 assists (2/11)

Defining characteristics: Excellent interior awareness, impressive scoring ability

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!