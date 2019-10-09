This is considered by many as one of the best drives in the state, let alone the county. The Alpine Loop takes you through 20 miles of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Along the way you will pass Tibble Fork Reservoir and Cascade Springs -- great spots to pull off the road for picnics and photographs.
Getting there: Take Interstate 15 to the Highland/Alpine exit and travel east where you will hook into the American Fork Canyon/Alpine Loop. The drive will then take you down through Provo Canyon, or you can head toward Deer Creek Reservoir for even more miles of color on your way through Heber and into Park City.