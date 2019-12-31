The Alpine School District Board of Education approved a policy in November allowing for schools to be closed, have delayed starts or an early release in the case of unsafe weather after a lack of a snow day several months ago caused outrage in the district.
In February, parents and students took to social media after the district didn’t declare a snow day when the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory and educational entities to the north, such as the University of Utah, Canyons School District and the Jordan School District canceled school.