In the midst of a global pandemic, everyone has to adjust.
That includes fans of high school sports, since the traditional gathering in support of the athletes has to be strictly regulated to limit the risks of viral outbreaks.
Alpine School District codified their process with the “Return to Play” spectator protocols that were officially released by Jeff Schoonover, Grade 7-12 Secondary Supervisor, on Wednesday.
“Spectator attendance will be limited to 25% of predetermined venue capacity for ticketed events, and all seats will be assigned,” the release said.
The plan is for all spectators to be required to purchase tickets electronically through the school website before the event with no tickets being sold on-site. They will also be required to fill out at “Guidelines and Expectations” form as part of the ticketing process that will include face-covering requirements.
Parents of participants will be given priority access but capacity will be decided by administrators at each school.
To enable those who can’t attend in person to view the games, the district has expanded its video streaming capabilities in partnership with the NFHS Network, which is a subscription service.
According to the release, Alpine School District is one of many other districts in the area who will be following the same protocols, including the Provo City School District.
The district did acknowledge, however, that the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic may force plans to change at any moment.
Here is the complete release from Alpine School District:
“Alpine School District would like to share our “Return To Play” spectator protocols for the upcoming fall high school sports season. Spectator attendance will be limited to 25% of predetermined venue capacity for ticketed events, and all seats will be assigned.
“All tickets must be purchased in advance through an electronic VNN system that will be posted on school websites. There will be no ticket sales at the gate for any event. Parents of participating athletes, cheerleaders, and performers will be given priority codes for ticket purchases. We want to avoid a crowd coming expecting to buy tickets at the gate. Anyone who attempts to enter an event without a ticket will be turned away. Venue capacity will be determined by administrators at each school. Schools will decide how many spots will be available for visiting fans and will provide that number to officials from visiting school for ticket sales.
“Spectators must read and accept a ‘Guidelines and Expectations’ form before they’ll be allowed to purchase tickets. The spectator agreement form specifies that spectators are required to wear face coverings at all ASD events for the duration and that games may be delayed or suspended for non-compliance.
“In addition, spectators will be expected to maintain physical social distancing whenever possible and to not attend events if they are exhibiting any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have recently been in close contact with someone who has the virus. Spectators assume all risks of possible exposure in group settings.
“We acknowledge that not everyone who wants to attend an event is going to be able to, so we have planned for access via live streaming. We are pleased to announce that all ASD football stadiums and main gyms have been equipped with cameras in conjunction with the NFHS Network. These cameras are designed to follow the ball, and broadcasts can include live announcing and local advertisements.
“The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service that streams high school events all across the country. Two plans are available: $10.99 billed monthly with cancellation anytime, or $69.99 for an annual pass, which breaks down to $5.83 per month. We’re hoping this will help our patrons to enjoy the games they would like to see if they can’t attend in person because of the present situation. Purchasing information can be found on school websites.
“Officials from the Canyons, Granite, Jordan, Murray, Salt Lake City, and Provo school districts have agreed to apply the same standards in their districts unless or until local conditions require adjustments.
“Our guidelines were developed with directions from the Governor’s ‘Utah Leads Together’ plan and in conjunction with the Utah County Health Department.”