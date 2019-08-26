All three districts in Utah County tend to have high schools taking the earliest start times, with middle schools starting a bit later and elementary schools having the latest start times.
In the Alpine School District, elementary schools on the track system start with the earliest track between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. and the later track starting between 9:10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. For elementary schools not on a track system, start times range from 8:40 a.m. to 9:05 a.m.
The start times for junior highs and middle schools in the Alpine School District are either 7:45 a.m or 8:15 a.m. All high schools in the Alpine School District, with the exception of Polaris High, start at 7:45 a.m.