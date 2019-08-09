Newly constructed this summer, the American Fork Beach includes 800 tons of soft sand.
Activities at the beach include swimming, sand play and volleyball. There are also water equipment rentals including paddle boards, kayaks, paddle trikes, Jet-Skis, canoes and boats.
Be careful about swimming or recreating in Utah Lake, as it is under advisory for toxic algae.
Fees: Beach use is free, but access is through the American Fork Boat Harbor, which charges $5 for parking per car or $2 for a walk-in.
Location: Take Pleasant Grove Exit on I-15 and turn left on 6000 West