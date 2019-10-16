American Fork and especially Spanish Fork have long been the victims of Fark instead of Fork. A lot of this is chalked up to a lack of diphthongs in most Utahn pronunciations.
In a sentence: I parked at the American Fark Frontrunner stop.
American Fork and especially Spanish Fork have long been the victims of Fark instead of Fork. A lot of this is chalked up to a lack of diphthongs in most Utahn pronunciations.
In a sentence: I parked at the American Fark Frontrunner stop.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.