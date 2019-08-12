Though the walking trails and green space are great, one of the best features of North Park is the attention to shade. Many of the shade trees are still quite small, but parents and children alike can appreciate the careful coverage of almost the entire play area with a variety of shade structures and sails. In the throes of summer, there’s a dramatic difference in temperature while playing beneath the shades, which also block out a lot of harmful UV light, allowing for even more summer fun.
The patios, picnic areas and pavilions are also largely covered, and guests who bring a blanket can easily enjoy the park from the shade of a nearby tree.