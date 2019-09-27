WELFARE TO THE WORLD
Born: Feb. 7, 1872
Died: Dec. 5, 1959
Amy Brown Lyman, was born in Pleasant Grove. In her autobiography “In Retrospect” Lyman said during her childhood she lived around many of the original pioneers including members of the Mormon Battalion and Zion’s Camp. Her church biography says, “While attending Brigham Young Academy, she met Richard R. Lyman. Intellectual and spiritual equals, the two fell in love and married on Sept. 9, 1896, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two children. Amy led the Relief Society’s Social Welfare Department for 15 years and functioned as an officer in the Relief Society for 32 years. She served a term as a member of the Utah House of Representatives as well.” She was called as the eighth general president of the Relief Society three months after the start of World War II in 1940 and served until 1945. Richard, who had become an apostle was excommunicated from the church on Nov. 12, 1943, he returned to full fellowship upon his rebaptism, on Oct. 27, 1954.