One thing not immediately noticeable about the playground is the careful attention to detail that helps to make the area safe for all children. Not only is it nearly entirely fenced with sitting areas elongating the entrance, most benches are placed away from the walls so they can’t be easily used to navigate over the fences.
There is also a soft rubber turf throughout the play areas with low platforms, ramps, many belted swings and carefully enclosed play spaces that are elevated to help remove the risk of falling.
As a bonus, the central benches are largely covered, offering a little bit of a shady reprieve on a hot day.