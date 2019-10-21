Why should the people at the door with the candy bowl be the only ones handing out sweets? Utah County is legendary for its many MLMs, like doTerra, Young Living, NuSkin and many more. Why not honor their persistent solicitations with a costume? Just through on a blazer, grab a briefcase, maybe a bag from one of said MLMs just to really get that branding across, and go crazy. Don't blame us though if people actually think you're solicitors.
This is even better if you bring three of your friends along with you, who can then tell three of their own friends how great your product is.