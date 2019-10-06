189th Semiannual General Conference

As Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enters the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, October 6, 2019, he greets Elder Ulisses Soares, as well as every member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In the final session of the conference, Nelson announced that 2020 would be a “bicentennial year” for the church, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith's experience known as the "First Vision."

He said that in celebration, April will yield a general conference different from those in previous years.

“In the next six months, I hope that every member and every family will prepare for a unique conference that will commemorate the very foundations of the restored gospel,” Nelson said. “… general conference next April will not only be memorable, it will be unforgettable.”