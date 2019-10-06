In the final session of the conference, Nelson announced that 2020 would be a “bicentennial year” for the church, celebrating the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith's experience known as the "First Vision."
He said that in celebration, April will yield a general conference different from those in previous years.
“In the next six months, I hope that every member and every family will prepare for a unique conference that will commemorate the very foundations of the restored gospel,” Nelson said. “… general conference next April will not only be memorable, it will be unforgettable.”