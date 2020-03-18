Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers early changing to mainly rain showers in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.