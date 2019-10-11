If you love apple cider, you will love the Apple Cider Donuts at Rowley’s Red Barn. The donuts are made fresh daily with Rowley’s fresh pressed apple cider, and you can enjoy it in the perfect fall setting.
Location: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin
If you love apple cider, you will love the Apple Cider Donuts at Rowley’s Red Barn. The donuts are made fresh daily with Rowley’s fresh pressed apple cider, and you can enjoy it in the perfect fall setting.
Location: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.