Rowley's Red Barn Pumpkin Patch

Rebecca Roberts races her family on the tractor go-cart course at Rowley's Red Barn Pumpkin Patch in Santaquin.

If you love apple cider, you will love the Apple Cider Donuts at Rowley’s Red Barn. The donuts are made fresh daily with Rowley’s fresh pressed apple cider, and you can enjoy it in the perfect fall setting.

Location: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!