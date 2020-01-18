At its 189th annual general conference, the LDS Church announced the construction of eight new temples.
The new temples will be located in Pago Pago, American Samoa; Okinawa City, Okinawa; Neiafu, Tonga; Tooele Valley, Utah; Moses Lake, Washington; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Antofagasta, Chile; and Budapest, Hungary.
Nelson also announced that a number of pioneer-era temples will “soon undergo a period of renewal and refreshing, and, for some, a major restoration.”
Among those to be restored are the temples in Salt Lake City, St. George, Manti and Logan.