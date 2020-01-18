Salt Lake Temple announcement

President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announces upcoming renovations to the historic Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on April 19, 2019. 

At its 189th annual general conference, the LDS Church announced the construction of eight new temples.

The new temples will be located in Pago Pago, American Samoa; Okinawa City, Okinawa; Neiafu, Tonga; Tooele Valley, Utah; Moses Lake, Washington; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Antofagasta, Chile; and Budapest, Hungary.

Nelson also announced that a number of pioneer-era temples will “soon undergo a period of renewal and refreshing, and, for some, a major restoration.”

Among those to be restored are the temples in Salt Lake City, St. George, Manti and Logan.