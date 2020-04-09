The church's 190th annual general conference last weekend heavily centered on celebrating the church's first prophet and president, Joseph Smith, and his teachings. But another prominent theme overlapped: the coronavirus.
During one of his conference talks, Nelson announced that he was yet again calling on the church to participate in a worldwide fast for COVID-19 relief efforts. This time, participants are asked to fast on Good Friday, April 10, rather than the church's typical fast day of Sunday.
Nelson emphasized that his invitation to fast and pray "that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized" is not just for church members, but for all.